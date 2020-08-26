Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 83.8%

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)’s share price traded down 83.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.53 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 3,446 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.77 million and a P/E ratio of -49.09.

In related news, insider Christopher Thomas acquired 382,025 shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £30,562 ($39,934.67).

