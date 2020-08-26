Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,878 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15,102,400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 906,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after buying an additional 906,144 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,257.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $52.86.

