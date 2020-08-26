Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.60

Headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FISI opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

