Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $835.80

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $835.80 and traded as high as $849.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at $842.00, with a volume of 259,179 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 835.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 812.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

