First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 96,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

