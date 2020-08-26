First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

FBP stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. First Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.