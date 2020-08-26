First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,283 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,108 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $20,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 128,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 199,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

