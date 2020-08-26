First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $78.76 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 27314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock worth $6,341,522. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

