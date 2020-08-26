First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

