First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FFR)

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

