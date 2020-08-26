First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises 2.3% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.30% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 205.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

