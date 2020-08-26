First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.17. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 1,317.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

