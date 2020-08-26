Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 187.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 110.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,760.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 679,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 661,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

