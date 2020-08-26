Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FISV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,249,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,553,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520,537 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7,194.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

