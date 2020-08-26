Five Below (FIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,830,797.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.