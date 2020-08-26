Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Five9 worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

FIVN opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,104.33 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $876,637.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 17,209 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $2,080,051.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,955 shares of company stock worth $14,888,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

