Flash Price Tops $0.0054 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 0% against the dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $82.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.01664519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00195028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00150741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

