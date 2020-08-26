FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.80. 518,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.51.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Saturna Capital boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 18,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 109.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 119,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America now owns 42,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUE Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CUE Financial Group now owns 6,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

