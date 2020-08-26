Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FLNG opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Flex LNG has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $319.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Danske cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

