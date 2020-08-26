Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Down 5.4%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 779,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 538,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.66.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 106.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

