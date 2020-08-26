Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 45.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 75.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

