FlypMe 1-Day Volume Hits $12,633.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $278,179.40 and $12,633.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00127264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.01676051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00193155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

