Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Down 16.7%

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 34,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 198,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.