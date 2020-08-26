Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,589 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,892,091 shares of company stock valued at $274,889,432. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 3,290,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.