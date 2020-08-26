Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $54,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,610,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

