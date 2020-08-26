Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.0988 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $460,651.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00070529 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,498.11 or 1.00265663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002732 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00167531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003496 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,546,687 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

