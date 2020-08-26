Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.65

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.65 and traded as high as $35.45. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 1,304,527 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter worth $14,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 72,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Gardner Denver Company Profile (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.