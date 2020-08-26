Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Reaches $0.0022

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $128,237.56 and $37.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 59,440,788 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

