Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 43,271 shares changing hands.

GXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.15.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

