General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,095 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

GE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 56,942,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,548,047. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

