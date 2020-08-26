Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.93. Geron shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 273,176 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GERN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,667,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $56,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

