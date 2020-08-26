Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 297.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Geron by 1,483.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Geron by 281.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.