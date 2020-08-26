Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 175.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.39% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,436,225.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 329.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILT shares. TheStreet cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

GILT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $302.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

