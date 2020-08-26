Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of -272.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

