Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NYSE GNL opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

