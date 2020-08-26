Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.19.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.18. 1,849,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.94. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

