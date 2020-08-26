Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) Plans €0.19 Dividend

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.19 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GWI traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.55 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

