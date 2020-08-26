GNY (GNY) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,331.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, GNY has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. One GNY token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. GNY has a market cap of $1.53 million and $1,331.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.01670676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00195592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00155034 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About GNY

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY's official website is www.gny.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

