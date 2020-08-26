GoByte Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,515.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $261,813.04 and $6,515.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00009946 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

