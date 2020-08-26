Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $12.78 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 422,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. 458,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,141,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

