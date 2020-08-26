Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,125,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,312,256. The company has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

