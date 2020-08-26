Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. 15,378,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,058,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.