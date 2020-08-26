Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 300,978 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.