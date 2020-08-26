GoldFund 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,173.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $158,156.42 and approximately $4,173.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003030 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000153 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

