Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Down 2.6%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Goodman Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90.

Goodman Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

