Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $105,472.61

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $105,472.61 and approximately $32.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00024493 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004282 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003876 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS.

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.