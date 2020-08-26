GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from GR Engineering Services’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

GR Engineering Services has a 1 year low of A$0.60 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

