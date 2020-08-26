Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Down 5.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.77. 459,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,462,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $400.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

