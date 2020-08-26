Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00451702 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010928 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002714 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

