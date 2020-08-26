GravityCoin (GXX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $461.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $240,041.74 and $461.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.01670526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00151090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,350,882 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

